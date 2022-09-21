Best chance to buy this software giant’s shares?
Spending huge sums on acquisitions has not always gone down well, but a slump in this share price could be an opportunity, believes overseas investing expert Rodney Hobson.
When a company pays what looks to be a very full price for a major acquisition, it is obviously a matter for some concern. Investors must decide whether the acquired business will be substantially more profitable under new ownership and whether the epithet “transformational” is justified.
Graphics and multimedia group Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is splashing out a massive $20 billion, half in cash and half in shares, to buy digital development specialist Figma. This is not only the most expensive acquisition Adobe has made so far, it is also the most anyone has paid for a privately-owned software company.
Adobe has built up a wide range of software over the past 40 years, but it is best known for its Photoshop product that helps with designs and can be used to enhance – some would say manipulate – images. It is clear that Figma fits well into the business and will widen the range of products that Adobe offers.
There is no secret about Adobe’s ambitious plans to expand partly through organic development and partly though buying other software companies. That ambition has not been paused during the pandemic. It bought management platform Workfront for $1.5 billion in 2020 and video platform Frame.io for $1.3 billion a year later.
Figma will add 850 staff to Adobe’s existing workforce of 28,000. It will continue to operate separately under the existing chief executive Dylan Field, who founded the company along with fellow software engineer Evan Wallace. That will allow for a smooth takeover, due to go through next year. There is no doubt that it will happen, as both sides face a $1 billion penalty if they back out in the meantime.
However, it is fair to wonder if, after four decades building Figma, Field is getting the better bargain by cashing in his chips now while he still has time to withdraw gracefully and enjoy the fruits of his labour. Adobe will sooner or later have to demonstrate that it can run the business better without him and that management has not already been overstretched by its previous acquisitions.
The expansion programme is indisputably showing through in the top line, with revenue hitting a record in the third quarter to 2 September at $4.43 billion, up 13% on a year earlier. The impact on the bottom line has been less spectacular, with pre-tax profit up 2.7% to $1.46 billion.
Despite the current tough economic circumstances, Adobe expects fourth quarter revenue to be up 10% on last year at $4.52 billion.
Concerns that Adobe may have overpaid for Figma sent Adobe’s shares down 16.8% on the day it was announced, a pretty severe verdict. They have now lost more than half their peak value of $688 set last November and are languishing just below $300, a 29-month low. The collapse has been even more dramatic as was the climb from $200 at the end of 2018.
While much of that slump has been a reflection of the way that tech stocks generally have fallen out of favour this year, some of it is a concern that Adobe is failing to spark innovation within its own ranks and is thus forced into expensive acquisitions.
Even now the price-earnings ratio is quite demanding at around 30 and there will surely be no dividend for some years to come, so any gains for investors must come from a recovery in the share price.
Hobson’s choice: The stock is not for the fainthearted, nor is it suitable for those who value dividends, but Adobe will bounce back and strongly at that. This could be the best chance for any long-term investor looking for tech stocks to get in. I would not pay more than $300 and it may be wise to wait until the share price bottoms out.
