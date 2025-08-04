Big rally means we’re watching this sector closely

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

July was another reasonable month for most stock markets around the world. Of the 12 major indices that we regularly monitor, 10 made gains, the same number as in June, but slightly down from the clean sweep that we saw in May.

Stock Market Indices 2025 Index January February March April May June July FTSE 100 6.1% 1.6% -2.6% -1.0% 3.3% -0.1% 4.2% FTSE 250 1.6% -3.0% -4.2% 2.1% 5.8% 2.8% 1.6% Dow Jones Ind Ave 4.7% -1.6% -4.2% -3.2% 3.9% 4.3% 0.1% S&P 500 2.7% -1.4% -5.8% -0.8% 6.2% 5.0% 2.2% NASDAQ 1.6% -4.0% -8.2% 0.9% 9.6% 6.6% 3.7% DAX 9.2% 3.8% -1.7% 1.5% 6.7% -0.4% 0.7% CAC40 7.7% 2.0% -4.0% -2.5% 2.1% -1.1% 1.4% Nikkei 225 -0.8% -6.1% -4.1% 1.2% 5.3% 6.6% 1.4% Hang Seng 0.8% 13.4% 0.8% -4.3% 5.3% 3.4% 2.9% Shanghai Composite -3.0% 2.2% 0.4% -1.7% 2.1% 2.9% 3.7% Sensex -0.8% -5.6% 5.8% 3.7% 1.5% 2.6% -2.9% Ibovespa 4.9% -2.6% 6.1% 3.7% 1.5% 1.3% -4.2%

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 rebounded strongly, gaining 4.2% after a small loss in June, breaking through 9,000 for the first time. European markets did not fare as well, but the German DAX still rose by 0.7%, while the French CAC 40 went up by 1.4%. Both indices had fallen in June and are still below their May highs.

Across the Atlantic, the three main US indices posted gains for the third month in a row. The S&P 500 rose by 2.2%, the Nasdaq gained 3.7%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was barely changed, up just 0.1%. All three indices have made significant progress in the past three months and are still near record highs.

The Asian markets were more mixed. The standout performer was the Shanghai Composite, which rose by 3.7%, matching the Nasdaq and making it one of the month’s top performers. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index went up by 2.9%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.4%. However, India’s Sensex dropped by 2.9%, making it the weakest performer among the major indices.

This performance was reflected in the Investment Association (IA) sector performance. Of the 34 IA sectors that we track, 28 made gains last month. A good result, but down from 34 in June and 29 in May.