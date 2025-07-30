Taking advantage of 25% discount in Hong Kong markets

Double-digit returns could be on offer for adventurous investors in Hong Kong-listed shares. We take a closer look at one of the strongest capital markets this year and show why there is every reason it could offer strong returns in the second half of the year as trade tensions cool, and China backs a record number of companies seeking to raise capital.

The Shanghai mystery

What if I had a company worth £100 - in the right hand I held a share certificate that would cost £125, in the left hand a share certificate that would cost £100, which would you choose? No tricks, same company, same economic rights, same dividend income, just a straight up 25% discount. That’s what is currently happening in Asian markets where the same company listed in Shanghai trades at a different price to its dual listing in Hong Kong.

The A-share premium

It’s a quirk of international finance that means some of the biggest tech and financial institutions in the world trade at different prices. What we’re talking about here is that the price of the A-shares on the Chinese mainland trade at a premium to its dual H-share listing in Hong Kong, something called the AH premium. In modern finance, and given the ease of capital flows, that should be impossible.

Fungibility

It’s true that there is one difference, namely that A-shares and H-shares are not fungible. For example, a £10 note is fungible with two £5s, or ten £1 coins. In that respect the two shares aren’t exchangeable, but in every other respect of shareholder economic rights they are one and the same.

Chinese puzzle

On the face of it, there’s no reason for this difference to exist. Academics have applied mathematics, market theory and statistics to try and come up with an answer and the best they could conclude was that it exists because it’s always been there. However, there are several explanations that are slightly more nuanced and subjective than maths that go some way to understanding why it exists.

China has a centralised and controlled approach to financial markets. Some of the largest financial institutions are state owned. To support its mainland markets these pension providers and insurance giants have been encouraged to buy A-shares. On top of this there are currency controls and restrictions on foreigners holding A-shares. All this can create a sort of onshore liquidity pressure where the domestic reinvestment into A-shares drives up prices at the expense of the off-shore H-share listing. It’s not proven, but it makes sense.

Hong Kong problem child

It’s safe to say that China has struggled to decide quite what to do with Hong Kong. The former British colony was handed back in 1997, and with it came one of the largest, most successful and vibrant capital markets in the world. The Hang Seng main market is about the same size as London at around the £4.5 trillion mark, and one of the top 10 capital markets in the world sitting behind only the US, Europe, China and Japan.

But this sat somewhat uncomfortably with a centrally controlled political, financial and capital system under the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. You could even ask the question why did China need Hong Kong at all? Surely better to just let it wither away and quietly be taken over by Shanghai, rather than the headache of running a market with different laws and a population used to different rules.

In the end, China opted for something of a workaround by granting Hong Kong its own Special Administrative Region status, with a degree of autonomy under the Basic Law that forms something of a constitution, or what is known as the one country, two systems model.

Teething trouble and umbrellas

The shift to complete Chinese sovereignty while operating a legal and corporate framework based on 150 years of colonial case law and institutions hasn’t been without its problems. In 2014, this broke out into the umbrella demonstrations.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty China opened the Stock Connect system in late 2014 which allowed Hong Kong investors to access Chinese mainland A-shares for the first time. The money flooded in as Hong Kong investors chased the returns on offer from rapid Chinese growth, driving the AH premium to a peak of around 50% in 2015.

More recently, the AH premium has been closing rapidly, and this offers a chance for double-digit returns as experts believe there is every reason the gap will close throughout the second half of 2025. The Hang Seng has tracked the AH premium through a stock index since 2007 and it has ranged between 3% to 50%, averaging 27%. It started 2025 at around a 40% premium and has dropped rapidly to around 25% for very good reason.

Hang Seng Stock Connect China AH Premium Index