The biggest bond bets the pros are making

After a grim 2022, there has been plenty to like in fixed-income markets over the past 18 months or more: high income, a gentle tailwind from falling inflation, a benign economic environment with minimal defaults. Investors have been able to sit back, relax, and collect their coupons. However, there are signs that this cheery outlook may be at risk.

For some time, the assumption has been that inflation would continue to drop, giving central banks scope to cut interest rates. This is good news for bond market prices. At the same time, policymakers across the US, Europe and UK appeared to have engineered a “soft landing” for their economies, making recession – and therefore a rise in default rates for companies – unlikely.

There are now a number of risks to those assumptions. It is not at all clear that inflation will drop much further from here, Moreover, if Donald Trump in his second term in the White House delivers on his promises of reduced immigration, tax cuts and tariffs, prices could start to edge higher. Even though interest rates are dropping, longer-dated bond yields are still rising because the markets believe inflation may revive.

Corporate bond spreads – the “reward” investors receive for taking a risk on a corporate bond rather than a government bond – are at their lowest level since the 1990s and seem to imply little risk of default. While there is no immediate risk of recession, there are concerns that the bond market is complacent about the risks in the global economy. Is this really the strongest environment for 30 years?

This is a more fragile backdrop for bonds and, as a result, fund managers are being more careful in their allocation. Even in tougher environments, bond fund managers have a range of levers to generate returns. They can vary the interest-rate sensitivity of a portfolio. In general, longer-dated bonds are more sensitive to interest rates than shorter-dated bonds, so if a fund manager wants to ensure that they are not exposed to variations in interest rates, they will tend to prefer shorter-dated bonds.

They can also be careful on their credit selection. Even if valuations for the corporate bond market look ambitious, there will be sectors and individual bonds that look better value. Fund managers can also look at different regions – euro-denominated bonds may be better value than dollar-denominated bonds, for example. They can also take advantage of short-term volatility, and bond markets have been particularly “noisy” over the past year.

Interest rate exposure

Many bond fund managers are now reducing the interest-rate sensitivity of their portfolio by targeting shorter-dated bonds. Nicolas Trindade, senior portfolio manager with the Active Sterling Credit team at AXA Investment Management, says: “We see value at the shorter-dated end of fixed-income markets. There is not much incentive to move into longer-dated bonds because we aren’t getting any additional yield.” He says this is true in both government and corporate bond markets.

He believes that longer-dated bonds could start to lose value. At the moment, the market is implying that interest rates aren’t likely to be any higher in future than they are today. Trindade believes this will change – short-term rate expectations are likely to fall as central banks cut rates, while longer-dated bonds are likely to rise as government borrowing rises.

A rise in government borrowing is the inevitable consequence of social shifts, such as an ageing population, defence spending and climate transition, says Trindade: “Most of that government borrowing will be done at medium or longer-term rates. That will be a technical factor pushing long-term rates higher.” In the US, the burgeoning budget deficit will require a lot of issuance as well.

Kaspar Hense, senior portfolio manager in the investment grade team at RBC Bluebay, is also positioned for rising yields (and falling prices) among longer-dated bonds, believing that Trump policies delay any rally in yields. He thinks yields on 30-year Treasuries could reach 4.75%-5.00% before the end of the year from their current level of 4.6%.

He also sees some difficulties in the UK, with the requirement for higher wages in the public sector weighing on inflation. He thinks inflation could be as high as 3% over the next two years, with wages the major contributor. This will put pressure on longer-dated bonds.