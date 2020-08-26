Biomarin’s share price drop could spell opportunity for investors

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Alas, an unforeseen stumbling block was lurking. The FDA demanded further tests on a promising gene therapy for haemophilia called Valrox, which helps patients’ blood clot normally. Phase three tests indicated that the treatment was not as effective over the longer term as had been shown in phases one and two.

This is a real setback for Biomarin, as current treatments for haemophilia, a life-threatening genetic condition, are very expensive, so the opportunity to make money with a new treatment was considerable.

The trouble with gene therapy is that it is supposed to provide a permanent or at least long-term cure, which is great when it happens but can be rather difficult to prove until patients complete their lifespan. Further tests are not likely to be completed until November 2021, by which time a rival treatment being tested by Roche (SIX:RO) could be available.

The shock news promptly caused the shares to collapse from $120 to $73, barely above the nadir of mid-March. They have steadied only slightly at $74.40. Investors are worried that the FDA may be embarking on a tougher line for orphan drugs, which have been approved in the past after tests on comparatively few patients.

It would be wrong for investors to ignore these fears, but they may be overdone. Biomarin has other treatments well underway, including vosoritide to treat children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, for which no drug is approved yet.

Hobson’s choice: The sharp fall in the share price over the past few days opens up a buying opportunity for investors willing to take a risk. Do not pay more than $80, and consider taking profits if the shares reach $120 again. There will be no dividend for the foreseeable future so any payback will have to come from a capital gain.

