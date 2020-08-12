Will world’s biggest chemical firm clear Covid-19 hurdle?

BASF stands to profit as workplaces open up, overcoming its Q2 loss – but ignore the chance of a quick takeover.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The shares performed strongly until the start of 2018, when a peak of €97 proved to be a watershed. They were already down to €62.50 before the stock market slump in March sent them tumbling to a low of €41. Although a subsequent recovery petered out last month, the shares are edging higher again despite the dividend and earnings warning at the end of July. They currently stand at around €50, where the yield is 6.7%, which is particularly attractive for such a solid company. A decision not to promise further increases does not mean the payout will be reduced, although that could happen. The board will be reluctant to avoid the ignominy of a deep cut, but even if the payment were halved, which is highly unlikely, the yield would still be worth having at more than 3% with the prospect of a progressive policy being reintroduced.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Brudermuller recently raised the possibility of a takeover bid for BASF while its share price is depressed. That would certainly create an instant profit for shareholders, but investors would do best to ignore the idea as it is hard to see where a bid would come from. Any other chemical company would be bidding for a larger rival. Such a bid would be held up for months, and probably even then be blocked by competition authorities in Europe and America. Any bidder from another sector would be less able to deliver cost cutting or a value greater than the sum of the parts. Hobson’s Choice: ‘Buy’ up to the recent peak of €53.60. The downside is likely to be limited to €46.80 while the potential short-term upside is to €70.

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