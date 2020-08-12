Will world’s biggest chemical firm clear Covid-19 hurdle?

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

The world’s biggest chemical company has disappointed shareholders by revising its dividend policy and earnings targets. However, that is perfectly sensible in the current circumstances and investors can hope that normal service will be resumed as the world slowly recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

The company in question is German-based BASF (XETRA:BAS). It has a wide range of products that occupy key positions in most of its markets. Half of its sales are made in Europe, with North America and Asia each chipping in 20%. Size and diversity are welcome factors for international companies coping with the inevitable global economic downturn.

From its origins in making dyes, the company has constantly evolved in the 160 years since it was formed.

It has a knack of spotting opportunities in higher valued products that have included synthetic fibres, coatings, pharmaceuticals, pesticides and fertilisers.

It now has subsidiaries and joint ventures in more than 80 countries and operates nearly 500 production sites across Europe, Asia, Australia, the Americas and Africa.

BASF has had a policy of raising its dividend every year, based on increasing its core earnings by an underlying 3-5% annually.

But chief executive Martin Brudermuller now warns of “a considerable risk that both the economic recovery and medium to long term overall business development will be slower” compared with the period before Covid-19. He is no longer providing guidance on the outcome for the full year.

Caution is clearly necessary after a tough second quarter in which sales fell by 12% to €12.7 billion (£11.45 billion) and BASF swung into a pre-tax loss of €923 million. It blamed a weak performance in its materials, surface technology and industrial solutions divisions.

This offset a perfectly satisfactory first quarter, but at least figures for the half year were better than they might have been in the circumstances.

Sales were down just 2% and an overall profit, albeit down 85%, was €277 million. Restrictions on workplaces during coronavirus lockdowns held back production, making it difficult to meet stable demand for detergents and cleaning products. This problem should ease as the year progresses.