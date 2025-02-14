Bond Watch: UK economy beats expectations
Sam Benstead breaks down the latest news affecting bond investors.
14th February 2025 09:08
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
Share on
Welcome to interactive investor’s ‘Bond Watch’ series, covering the latest market and economic news – as well as analysis – that is relevant to bond investors.
Our goal is to make the notoriously complicated world of bond investing simpler, by analysing the week’s most important news and distilling it into a short, useful and accessible article for DIY investors.
Invest with ii: How Bonds & Gilts work | What is a Managed ISA? | Buy Bonds
Growth, but only just
The UK economy grew 0.1% in the final three months of last year, beating expectations of a 0.1% contraction.
This followed on from zero growth in the three months to the end of September and comes as a big boost to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
However, gilt markets were stable following the news suggesting that the positive growth story does not change expectations about interest rates this year.
- UK interest rates cut to 4.5%, but should it have been more?
- What are the cheapest ways to track global markets?
Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said: “It would be incorrect to be talking about an economy that is in good health, after all, it only grew at 0.1%. Worryingly, business investment fell sharply, displaying the level of confidence in the corporate sector at present. The data is better than expected, but nothing to get excited about.”
The Bank of England last week cut its forecast for UK economic growth this year, from 1.5% to 0.75%.
Lower interest would be good news for bond prices, as yields would fall (a result of higher prices) to bring them into line with market rates.
However, what is good for bonds may not be good news for the economy and share prices.
Better access to direct corporate bonds
This year we could see a big change to how retail investors access corporate bonds. Currently, nearly all corporate bonds are dealt in £100,000 blocks, which therefore excludes small investors.
However, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting with the fixed-income industry on changes to include retail investors in credit markets.
The changes – which could come into force at the end of the year – include a single standard for bonds for retail and institutional investors, guidance on which bonds are suitable for retail investors and “non-complex”, and creating a simpler issuing process for bonds. This could mean more bonds issued with lower denominations.
- Benstead on Bonds: reforms could be a game changer for retail investors
- Fund Battle: which are the best money market funds?
While it would be a “big bang” moment for retail access to corporate bonds, it is actually a return to what fixed-income investing looked like in the past.
Winterflood, the investment broker, calculated that between 2000 and 2004, two-thirds of non-financial corporate bonds had denominations of under £2,000 and there were 1,500 bonds available to retail investors before the regulation changed in 2005 and made the paperwork required for retail bonds even more complex.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.