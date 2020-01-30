BT shares collapse amid Huawei woes

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The bank reiterated this point yesterday when it cut its target price to 157p, and said the pressure was ratcheting up on BT to formally raise its full-fibre target and to cut wholesale rates.

To make matters worse, Comcast-owned Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in talks about a joint venture to step up the pace of fibre broadband investment in competition to BT's Openreach division.

BT said today its full-fibre build was now passing about 26,000 premises a week, taking the current total to 2.2 million. But with a target of four million full-fibre broadband premises by March 2021 and an expected country-wide roll-out by 2025, there will be no hiding place for BT investors from the balance sheet strain.

The City's estimate that this will mean higher incremental capex of £500 million a year has put analysts on standby for a sizeable dividend cut, although as we reported in October it would be “illogical” for BT to reveal its hand while still in negotiations with regulator Ofcom.



Analysts at Jefferies have previously speculated that a 20% dividend cut might be the tactical concession that clinches a favourable regulatory outcome this year.

Aside from the recent renewal of the rights to screen Uefa Champions League football, Deutsche Bank said yesterday that there was “little else to get excited about” at BT. With a capex hike and dividend cut now seemingly discounted by the market, they noted that the next pension triennial valuation was fast approaching at the end of June.

Today's third quarter revenues of £5.78 billion were down 3.4% year-on-year and 1% short of consensus. Adjusted profits of £691 million were 6% below the market mid-range estimate, according to Deutsche Bank.

