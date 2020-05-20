BT shares receive another big vote of confidence

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

With the bad news on the dividend out the way, plenty of investors now regard BT shares at a multi-year low as a good time to buy. They include CEO Philip Jansen, who snapped up £2 million of shares after the results, as well as many interactive investor clients.

BT has been the second most bought stock on the ii platform over the past fortnight, behind only Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY). Our own companies analyst Edmond Jackson also wrote this week that BT shares have the potential to climb the “wall of worry”.

While such optimism isn't shared yet by Deutsche, the bank thinks that BT's commitment to deliver full fibre to 20 million homes by the mid-to-late 2020s will be a good thing for its long-term future if it means a more resilient and cheaper to maintain network.

There should also be lower customer churn, while the faster and further BT builds the less likely it will be to suffer market share loss to alternative fibre providers. BT's capital expenditure expectations have been raised by £600-700 million as a result, but this is the same as the proposed cut to the dividend from 2022.

Deutsche said: “The decision to invest in fibre was delayed in favour of maximising returns and near-term growth including the investment in exclusive sports content.

“Other incumbents invested in fibre and suffered from cashflow and share price depletion — BT is now just catching up with stuff the rest of the sector has been dealing with.”

The bank believes that the European telecoms sector remains cheap overall, with the increasing value of infrastructure one of the best reasons for a re-rating.

However, it sees BT as less of a beneficiary due to a stake sale of its Openreach division not being attractive or feasible at the current time.

Other downside risks include market share loss if Virgin Media's proposed merger with O2 accelerates convergence trends.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.