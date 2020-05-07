BT shares: should investors still own them after dividend scrapped?

The question leading up to these results for the year to 31 March 2020 was not if, but by how much, BT (LSE:BT.A) would take a scalpel to its dividend. Coupled with the aim of a major overhaul of its business, investors are now questioning whether the leap of faith required to stay with the shares is viable.

If ever a dividend cut was coming, it was this one, and not just because of the Covid-19 crisis. After all, connectivity is key to companies in normal times, but the current lockdown has underlined the importance of services such as those which BT provides. Not that BT will emerge unscathed, since it has set aside £95 million mainly to reflect increased debtor provisions.

However, even prior to the pandemic, BT had been swimming against the financial currents of the pension deficit and huge expenditure on both 5G and the fibre broadband networks, let alone the cost of the dividend itself.

Net debt remains stubbornly high at around £18 billion and will come under increasing pressure. In suspending the dividend for this year and next, then planning to reintroduce payments at half the current level, additional cash will be made available for BT’s extremely ambitious transformation plan.