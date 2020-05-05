James Mee interview: dividend strategy and favourite stocks
The Waverton Multi-Asset Income Fund manager on fund performance and buying household names.
5th May 2020 11:20
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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The manager of the Waverton Multi-Asset Incomefund talks to interactive investor's head of marketsRichard Hunter about the global income fund's key objectives, how the fund is faring in the current environment, trends that have been hastened, and the stocks he's been buying.
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