Can Rosebank replicate Melrose stock market success?

The dealmakers behind the success of FTSE 100-listed Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) have returned to AIM by launching a new venture built on the same Buy, Improve, Sell strategy.

Dealings got under way this morning after Rosebank Industries earlier raised £50 million placing shares with investors including BlackRock and two sovereign wealth funds.

As with Melrose in 2003, the seed capital will provide the foundation for Rosebank to target under-performing industrial businesses via transactions worth up to $3 billion.

The venture will aim to repeat the success of Melrose, which in the 19 years after its first deal in 2005 returned £8.3 billion to its shareholders and generated a 3,396% total shareholder return.

Two of the three original Melrose co-founders, Simon Peckham and Christopher Miller, and four other leading members of its senior management team, are involved in Rosebank. Peckham left Melrose earlier this year, having overseen its promotion to the FTSE 100 in 2012.

Melrose is now focused on GKN Aerospace after recently spinning off GKN’s automotive and powder metallurgy operations into the FTSE 250-listed Dowlais Group (LSE:DWL).

Earlier turnaround examples included FKI, where Melrose improved operating margins from 10% to 15% and generated a return of 2.6 times on shareholders’ investment.

Having placed the shares at 250p, Rosebank got off to a strong start in today’s dealings to trade this afternoon at 477.5p.