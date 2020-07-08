CenturyLink: a 10% dividend yield and potential to double in value

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Searching for stability is not a bad tactic in uncertain times. Even those investors who are looking for spectacular gains, as economies round the world recover, could do well to consider companies such as CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) in case the rebound is rather less spectacular than governments are hoping.

CenturyLink is one of the largest telecommunications carriers in the United States, with 450,000 miles of fibre-optic cable, including 35,000 miles of cables under the sea providing connections to Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The Louisiana-based company concentrated historically on services to consumers and it still provides broadband, wireless and telephone services across 37 states for 5 million household customers.

However, a series of acquisitions has seen it spread into offering businesses a full range of communications services such as data centres and transmission, telephone and internet. The business services side now accounts for three-quarters of revenue and is generally more profitable and more open to expansion.

Some acquisitions have been paid for with shares but other have added to the debt pile. Possibly the most important one was the takeover in 2017 of Level 3, which predominantly served business customers and was the deal that tilted the balance of the group in that direction. It also greatly expanded CenturyLink’s presence in more areas of the United States and overseas.

This transformational deal not only cost $24 billion in cash and shares, it left CenturyLink taking responsibility for $10.9 billion of Level 3’s debts. Level 3 shareholders ended up with 49% of the combined group and $9.6 billion in cash.

However, the benefits of becoming a larger, stronger group with a foothold in 60 countries were also felt by CenturyLink shareholders. Before the merger CenturyLink had seen its revenues from legacy services such as broadband and landlines shrink year by year.

The group itself has suffered comparatively little direct impact from the coronavirus crisis, but will inevitably be affected if customers scale back on their operations, or even go out of business. On the other hand, communications and data storage and transmission will grow in the modern business world.