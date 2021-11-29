Chart of the week: is Apple falling from the tree?

A 'buying climax' may have happened at the tech giant, and this technical analyst has major doubts. He also has an update on other FAANG stocks and market moves on Monday.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Since markets are always full of surprises, the shares have been teasing the bears and rallied a little further, making a high of $166 on 22 November as it posted record revenue for Q4 in September. But that enthusiasm didn't last long as the shares rapidly reversed course off the high and has made a textbook example of what I call a 'buying climax' in the form of an 'overshoot'. This is when the market, after a lengthy bull trend, briefly pokes above a major line of resistance and rapidly moves back down below it. It is as if it wakes up and suddenly realises it shouldn't be there! Here is the chart updated to the Friday close:

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. It made its high on 12 November and is currently down 5% and is testing the major shelf of support. A sharp break of that would likely send it down to the next level of support at the 7,420 region (currently 7,620). That would imply a move in Apple down to $150. Update Monday morning Markets are rebounding strongly as first indications seem to imply that disruptions caused by the new variant will be less severe than last time during the corona crash. Several global indexes including the FTSE 100 have made a Fibonacci 50% correction over the weekend to last week's plunge. That is impressive and typical in this market that has become highly emotional. Many large swings will now be driven by the reaction to rolling Omicron (and Delta) news. It is interesting that this morning, as the Dow is up 600 points, London Stock Exchange holiday shares TUI (LSE:TUI) and easyJet (LSE:EZJ) have barely moved off their Friday lows. It seems they are not buying the same story as US investors. Hmm. John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

