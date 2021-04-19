Chart of the week: is Babcock set to regain former glory?

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

This is the weekly chart of the 'c' wave and the market has been following in the trading channel defined by my accurate tramlines and appears to have completed the required five wave pattern. Note the huge momentum divergence at the £2 low.

Last week, the shares jumped on the company news and seems to have kicked off the trend reversal. My first target is the upper tramline in the £4 region and after that, I have a £6 target with higher potential. Only a move below the £2 level would prompt a re-assessment.

I am putting it on my ‘buy low, sell high’ list.

John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.