Chart of the week: the FTSE is at a crossroads (again)

I believe we are now at a major crossroads in the FTSE 100 index.

On the one hand, the last few days have seen strong advances, especially in the previously beaten-down major issues such as BT (LSE:BT.A), BP (LSE:BP.) and UK Banks. These have seen large percentage gains since I recommended them here from early October.

But I also see signs of trouble brewing. And one of the flashing warning signs is the new-found exuberance among market commentators for buying ‘cheap’ UK shares. Markets follow sentiment – and the surge in positive sentiment recently helped create the strong gains.

Of course, they are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel with vaccines being rolled out this week. A miracle indeed. But will that translate into miraculous stock advances?

But for the few of us that believe the appearance of effective vaccines in record time represents a peak in optimism, and not the start of a ‘new era’ of economic growth and a major boost to share prices, caution is now advised.

Judging market mood

It is a well-established fact that when everyone believes shares can only go up from here, sudden disappointments are often not far away. As the trader Joe Granville once said:

“When everyone believes it is certain, it is certainly wrong”.

One litmus test for the mood of the market that I regularly use is to scan headlines of articles in the financial press. One such guru I follow is now advising ‘loading up on UK shares even with Brexit risks’. He quotes November as a fabulous month for shares – and it was, and the natural reaction is to feel positive for further gains (the recency bias).

But this is precisely the time, when there is so much confidence in a hugely bullish future, that genuine contrarians look for reasons to trade against that view. Getting it right can often reap huge rewards.

Here is the weekly FTSE chart that shows some reasons why I am advising caution.