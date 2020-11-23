Chart of the week: how long can Apple stock defy gravity?

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The share price has been adjusted for the 4:1 stock split in late August. Note that this event marked the top so far at just under $140. It trades currently at around $117. I have found over the years that an event such as a stock split or the inclusion/deletion of a share from an index often coincides with a trend change.

Of course, these date-specific events are well flagged ahead of time. For the host of index funds that have to buy every new index inclusion when it appears, savvy traders bid the stock up beforehand and then take their profits soon after it appears in the index in a “pump and dump” operation.

Note the almost vertical rise in Apple’s share price in August when knowledge of the proposed stock split spread more widely. And then the sharp decline thereafter as they dumped their holdings.

So where are we now?

Since September, the shares have been swinging quite widely, with a rapid descent to the $104 level for a very substantial loss of 25% off the high. Did that shake the Apple tree enough to force long-term holders out? Since then it has made smaller swings – a sign of indecision.

I have a tentative blue trading channel working between the blue trendlines, with the market currently testing the support of the lower trendline. Any sharp break here would very likely confirm the late August top. But a renewed strong advance would likely lead to a possible test of the old high.

With such indecision and so much riding on the outcome, I am very comfortable with having some funds in the bank from my sales in early September. And I still have some shares in hand that would benefit from the bullish option being followed.

In terms of my general outlook, the news of several effective Covid vaccines last week was met with market gains. But with the end of lockdowns in sight, is this as good as it gets? Can market optimism stretch any higher? I ask because market tops occur when bullish sentiment reaches extremes – and we may be there right now.

