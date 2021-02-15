Chart of the week: Rolls-Royce ripe to ‘buy low, sell high’

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), the icon of the British aerospace industry, has certainly been through some rough times.

Its engine division has been clobbered by the global pandemic lockdowns curtailing air travel. Some say it will not return to its former glory days for years, if at all. Not only that, but jet-fuelled engines that the company produces now carry a certain stigma. But the company is not cowering in the corner waiting for the hangman to arrive. It is moving into other areas, but this will likely take years for any major payoff.

With bullish sentiment on the floor, can there be any hope for the shares as they plumb new depths? I believe that most of the bad news is out of the way and the shares trading under £1 offer an investment with excellent upside potential and low downside risk.

Here is the very long-term chart: