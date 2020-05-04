Chart of the week: a second chance to sell Apple

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

And my important and specific forecast for a decline to the $235 area was also fulfilled – albeit a lot faster than I had expected back in February. That was a loss of over $90 a share (in just six weeks), or 28%.

Investors heeding my advice in February have the satisfaction of exiting at the top. That is something conventional analysts maintain is impossible. “Nobody can time the market” is their plaintive and helpless cry.

Of course, very few analysts who hold to this negative view would ever dream of investigating methods that could possibly aid in the better timing of market entries and exits to maximise performance. I have always been curious why this is so – until I realised that a black sheep (such as yours truly) would never survive inside the herd of conventional pundits. When your lifestyle depends on uttering a lie, truth is far from your lips (for most).

So, what is my outlook now that I correctly called the Apple top? The rally off the March lows has been propelled mainly by the public – not the funds – who have been well brainwashed into Buying All Dips. And with Apple trading at a 30% discount, who could possibly resist? It is still a must-have investment, surely?

But the public has a short memory – they forget the disaster in 2018 when the shares fell from $232 to $142 (40%) in three months.

Investor Alert: Apple shares can go down as well as up.

The April rebound has taken the shares to the Fibonacci 76% retrace of the Corona Crash to the $300 area. Now that the army of new buyers have been trapped, unless the shares can push above the old high at $325, the way is clear for another sharp decline in a large third wave that will take the shares below the March lows of $220 – and beyond.

For more information about Tramline Traders, or to take a three-week free trial, go to www.tramlinetraders.com.

John Burford is the author of the definitive text on his trading method, Tramline Trading. He is also a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

