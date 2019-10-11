A cheap small-cap share, but is it worth buying?

You're frowning Richard. S'up?

With some shares I just can't see the wood for the trees. Belatedly I may be realising Alumasc (LSE:ALU) is one of them.

Go on. What's wrong with Alumasc?

Well that's the problem. I don't really know where to start. It's a bit like a Porsche SUV. Look at it one way, and it's a Porsche. Glance it from another angle it's a wobbly blancmange.

You don't know much about Porsches do you?

Nope, perhaps we'd better stick to Alumasc, ask me the big questions and I will give you my scores. I want to keep this simple...

Ok then, one thing first though. What does Alumasc do?

It owns a clutch of businesses that make premium building materials. Not bricks, tiles and paving slabs, but flat and green roofs, solar shading, gutters and downpipes and drainage systems. Many of these products end up on large commercial or public sector structures. It supplied a drainage system for Spurs' new stadium, though frankly I think it could do better than that. Arsenal perhaps.

It also owns Timloc, a relatively small but surprisingly profitable manufacturer of housebuilding widgets, things like loft hatches, and ventilation products. It makes a big fuss of Invisiweep in the 2019 annual report, which enables water to drain from walls.

Does Alumasc make good money?

Well, as I said it depends on how you look at it. Alumasc has achieved an average return on capital over the last decade of 17%, but it has only earned about half that in cash terms mainly because it is shovelling money into its pension fund (Over £3 million in the year to 2019, compared to just under £6 million underlying operating profit). In recent years, when it has also been investing, moving Timloc to a bigger premises and bringing together some of the operations of its disparate businesses, free cash flow has been slightly negative.