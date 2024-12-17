Christmas gifting: give kids a present that will keep on growing

You won’t be alone if you’re thinking there’s too much plastic under the Christmas tree, with lots of money being spent on toys that are quickly forgotten.

Paying money into an account isn’t, admittedly, a terribly exciting gift – especially for younger children – but over the years an investment on their behalf could grow into something a whole lot more impressive than a new toy or game.

Even better, if you’re thinking about ways to reduce a potential inheritance tax (IHT) liability, it could do you all a favour too. By giving away money during your lifetime they’ll get the full benefit of your generosity without losing 40% to HMRC.

However, while you can use any old “wrapping” for a new toy or bit of tech under the tree – if you’re giving an investment for Christmas this year, it pays to think about the “wrapper” you use.

Here are a few ideas to think about – what works best for you will depend on your hopes or motivations for the gift.

Savings accounts/prepaid cards

If you want to give children cash, a savings account that pays a decent rate of interest is a great starting point. This can be a helpful way to teach them about interest and the benefits of saving too, especially for older kids that might already have a goal in mind.

As far as tax is concerned, children have the same tax allowances as adults. However, parents giving children larger sums should bear in mind that if their deposits earn them more than £100 in interest each year, their savings will be taxed as if it’s the parents’ money. This rule only applies to money given by parents, though, not other family members.

A junior cash individual savings account (JISA) will shelter children’s savings from tax, but they won’t be able to access the money until they turn 18.

Another option, if you just want to make sure a child in your family has money to spend on holiday or when they are out and about, is a pre-paid card. Money can be loaded on in advance and then the child can use the card to spend, just like a debit card. They won’t be able to go overdrawn and many cards have helpful apps that let parents manage how much they can spend or withdraw in one go.

Junior ISAs

If your priority is to help prepare them for adult life, an ISA will provide the perfect wrapping for your gift. The child won’t be able to access the money until they are 18 and all gains are tax free.

Like adults, all children have an ISA allowance, but theirs is lower at £9,000 a year. Although ISAs need to be opened by a parent or guardian, anyone can contribute.

Parents can choose between cash or stocks and shares JISAs and, if they want, can open one of each. However, while interest rates on cash accounts aren’t too shabby at the moment, the outlook for interest rates is downward, and over a period that could span 18 years, kids will likely end up with a bigger nest egg if their money is invested in stocks and shares.

As children get older, investing money in an ISA can help teach them about the stock market as well. You might even want to let them use some of their money to research and buy a share or two.

The catch with ISAs is that the money will legally be the child’s and they will be able to access it as soon as they turn 18. That means they could, potentially, blow the cash instead of using it to support their financial future. However, by having ongoing conversations with children about their nest egg and the costs they’ll be facing as adults – whether that’s going to university or buying and insuring their first car – you’ll increase the chances of them making sensible choices.

The size of their nest egg will ultimately depend on how much is invested on their behalf. However, even a one-off gift of £3,000 when they are a baby – perhaps as part of an IHT gifting strategy – could be worth £7,220 after 18 years (assuming growth of 5% a year net of fees).

Unless they withdraw their money as soon as they can, JISAs are converted into adult ISAs at age 18 and their annual allowance increases to £20,000 a year.

If you are thinking about giving children larger sums of money and you want more control over how and when they get it, it’s worth speaking to a regulated financial adviser about trusts.