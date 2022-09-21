Interactive Investor

Coming soon: On The Money podcast

21st September 2022 11:01

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

On 6 October, we will be launching a new podcast called On The Money. Becky O'Connor and Kyle Caldwell will look at the biggest news stories and how they could affect your investments, with practical tips, expert insight and ideas to help you navigate your way through.

We want you to get involved as much as possible. You can ask questions, tell us what you want us to talk about and join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk.

If you’re already a subscriber to our podcasts, you won't need to do a thing – the new show will appear automatically in your podcast app. And if you’re not, just search for ‘interactive investor’ in your podcast app and you can subscribe for free. We’d love you to get involved and join us in a few weeks for episode one.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

10 AIM shares with eye-catching yields for dividend investors

about 13 hours ago

Emergency mini-budget preview: housebuilders and other stocks on the move

about 13 hours ago

Best chance to buy this software giant’s shares?

about 18 hours ago

How does your pension compare with your neighbour?

about 15 hours ago

Are these stocks undervalued and under-appreciated?

about 18 hours ago

The funds, ETFs and trusts ii customers buy every month

about 16 hours ago

Insider: ex-easyJet chief builds stake in two big companies

1 day ago

Stockwatch: is this the UK’s best-placed housebuilder?

1 day ago

Chart of the week: how to play a predicted gold price rally

1 day ago

Why Lloyds Bank shares could soon hit an 8-month high

3 days ago