Coming soon: On The Money podcast

On 6 October, we will be launching a new podcast called On The Money. Becky O'Connor and Kyle Caldwell will look at the biggest news stories and how they could affect your investments, with practical tips, expert insight and ideas to help you navigate your way through.
We want you to get involved as much as possible. You can ask questions, tell us what you want us to talk about and join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk.
If you’re already a subscriber to our podcasts, you won't need to do a thing – the new show will appear automatically in your podcast app. And if you’re not, just search for ‘interactive investor’ in your podcast app and you can subscribe for free. We’d love you to get involved and join us in a few weeks for episode one.
