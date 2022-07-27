Consider a mid-life MOT for your pension
27th July 2022 11:44
by Katie Binns from interactive investor
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Katie Binns explains why you should think about a mid-life MOT and how to improve your retirement plans if you’re not currently investing enough.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced a £5 million boost to its ‘Mid-life MOT’ scheme, an initiative designed to help workers in their 40s and 50s think about their job and skills, personal finances and general well-being, and make an informed plan for later life. Tens of thousands should benefit.
Many of us should consider a mid-life MOT. Last year, an industry report revealed that 90% of workers over the age of 50 face a retirement crisis: five million private sector workers will fall short of an “adequate” income once they leave work, and will be forced to live on less than their expected income, according to research by the think tank Pensions Policy Institute.
Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings at interactive investor, said: “Although the definition of ‘mid-life’ brings this government MOT scheme to people earlier in life and that's helpful, if someone is way behind with long-term financial planning at this point, with the best will in the world, it’s going to be hard to play catch up.”
As the cost of living crisis bites, many may feel limited in what they can actually do to improve their retirement plans. Here are some manageable ideas.
One-percentage point rises to your pension contributions count
But when times are hard, know that even the smallest of increases to your pension contributions has an impact. For example, if you’re 40 and earn £45,000 a year and get a 1% pay rise, rather than have an extra £30 in your pay packet, increase your pension contribution from 8% to 9% and end up with an impressive £22,000 extra in your pension pot by the time you retire at 65 (this assumes 5% growth). This kind of extra boost a couple of times during your working life can offer a meaningful uplift to your pension.
Use a windfall wisely
Save up to £12,000 in fees
Work longer to contribute more to a pension
If you’re fit, healthy and want or need to continue working, you can obviously delay touching your pension. By working longer, you’ll be paying into a workplace pension for longer which will boost your income when you eventually retire.
For example, if a fit and healthy 58-year-old with a £100,000 pension pot and a paid-off mortgage decides not to tap into her pension at all but continue working, if she works part-time for the next eight years until she is 66 (let's assume she works three days a week on a £45,000 salary) she’ll end up with an impressive £70,000 extra in her pension pot (based on 5% growth and 8% contributions).
Track down lost pensions
More than 1.6 million pension pots worth £19.4 billion remain unclaimed or “lost”, with the equivalent of £13,000 per plan, according to the Association of British Insurers. If you’ve lost track of a pension you had with an old employer, you can use the government’s free Pension Tracing Service. The service will give you the name and contact details of the provider so you can contact them directly.
Boost your state pension
There are also several ways to get an uplift from your state pension including delaying it, making sure you’ve claimed all your national insurance credits and paying extra voluntary credits.
Important information – SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial adviser before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.