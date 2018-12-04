Consort Medical blames Dutch drug for share price crash

A great performer over the past eight years, Consort Medical is in the midst of a crisis. Graeme Evans talks us through both the plunge and recovery prospects.

A four-year run of growth for shares in Consort Medical was wiped out in a flash today after the drug delivery devices maker warned of a £3 million hit to profits.

The share price slump of 21%, which left the stock at its lowest point since December 2014 and took its decline since June to over 40%, will come as a shock to investors who have grown to regard the company as a safe haven performer with a steadily rising dividend.

They will now be asking whether today's slide represents a fantastic opportunity to pick up a heavily discounted stock, or just the risk of catching a falling knife.

Blame for the profits shortfall was pinned on delays in Dutch pharmaceuticals customer Mylan gaining regulatory approval for Wixela, its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling lung disease treatment Advair.

Mylan, which is partnering with Consort, has been building inventory ahead of the imminent launch, but these delays mean that demand for Consort devices are now anticipated to reduce in the near-term.

Consort said:

"We remain excited about the programme but anticipate that the demand for our devices in the remainder of this financial year and next financial year will be significantly lower than previous expectations after taking into account the level of inventory that Mylan are carrying."

Analysts at N+1 Singer do not share the company's optimism that the peak sales opportunity offered by Wixela is unchanged, pointing out that further delays risked substitution into other products or the threat of new generic entrants.

Even before today's slide N+1 analyst Chris Glasper said shares were trading at a 30% to 40% discount to Consort's peers, which he blamed on a "lack of growth and repeated setbacks" involving various pipeline projects.