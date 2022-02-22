Interactive Investor

Could the S&P 500 really fall 20%?

22nd February 2022 15:56

John Burford from interactive investor

Technical analyst John Burford turns to the charts for clues as to where Wall Street is heading next, and it’s not pretty. He also gives his view on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock, a big indicator of the market’s appetite for risk.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.

Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct.  Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Sea of red across global stock markets as Russia invades Ukraine

about 2 hours ago

Lloyds Bank shares run into profit taking after these results

about 4 hours ago

Ian Cowie: why now is the time for investors to back the UK

about 3 hours ago

Expert investment tips from £50 to £50,000

1 day ago

Stockwatch: a defensive play for worrying times

2 days ago

ii view: Rio Tinto's record profit bankrolls massive dividend

1 day ago

Kraft Heinz vs Walmart: results analysis as inflation bites

1 day ago

When to stick or twist when a fund manager retires

2 days ago

The top 10 best-performing active fund firms

2 days ago

Funds Fan: market rotation, unloved UK, and fund yielding 5% plus

6 days ago