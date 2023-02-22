Data highlights how money worries wreak havoc on mental health

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Our finances are intrinsically tied to our sense of well-being, and while money doesn’t buy you happiness, money worries can have a significant impact on mental health.

“It is telling that of the more than one in 10 adults who said they found paying energy bills ‘very difficult’ between September last year and January, more than half experienced high levels of anxiety. It is a similar story when it comes to other household bills such as rent and mortgage, official figures show. Borrowing can trigger or worsen conditions such as anxiety, depression and stress.

“These figures clearly illustrate the devastating impact money worries can have on mental health. Living under the cloud of money woes can leave anyone feeling the strain, and can make it harder to think about your finances and find solutions to money problems you may find yourself in.

“While inflation is cooling, we are not out of the woods yet. As such, keeping on top of your financial well-being remains important. This might translate to doing an emergency budget, cutting down on non-essential spending and squirrelling away more money into a rainy-day fund if you can afford to do so. Be realistic and make sure your spending plan is achievable.

“Those struggling to keep on top of their finances needn’t suffer in silence – there is support out there. Energy companies have schemes to help people who are struggling to afford their bills. The key is to act swiftly and contact creditors for more support. It is worth consulting a debt advice charity such as StepChange or Turn2Us and they will go through all your options.”

Key points: