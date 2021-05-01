General investing with ii

Can I transfer an existing general investment account to ii?

You can transfer an existing general investment account to an ii Trading Account. You will need to have opened a Trading Account before you can start your transfer.

Also, if you want to benefit from having a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Junior ISA included for no extra monthly cost.

You can either choose to transfer your existing investments (“in-specie” transfer) or to transfer in cash.

How much can I invest in a general investment account?

A general investment account is especially useful if you have used up your ISA and pensions allowances as there is no limit to the amount you can invest.

In contrast, the annual allowance for ISA contributions is £20,000. There is also an annual allowance for pension contributions which is dependent on your income.

Do I pay tax on dividends or gains in my general investment account?

Yes, dividends and investment gains are liable for tax in a trading account or a general investment account.

You have tax-free annual allowances for income earned from dividends and investment gains. The dividends and investment gains you earn from general investing count towards these allowances. Any money over the allowance is taxed.

In contrast, money you earn from dividends and investment gains in an ISA or a pension is tax-free and does not count towards the allowance.

Currently, you can earn £2,000 in tax-free dividend income in a tax year. Any dividend income over £2,000 is taxed depending on your tax-rate. Basic rate taxpayers pay 7.5%, higher rate taxpayers pay 32.5% and additional rate taxpayers pay 38.1%.

Investment gains in general investment accounts are subject to Capital Gains Tax. Each year, you can make £12,300 of profit on your investments without paying tax. For any gains you make over £12,300 in a tax year, you will pay 10% tax if you are a basic rate taxpayer and 20% tax if you are a higher rate taxpayer.

General investment account vs Stocks and Shares ISA

You can invest in a wide range of investment options in both general investment accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs. The main difference between the two is that ISAs are tax-efficient, but general investment accounts don’t have limits on how much you can invest.

Stocks and Shares ISA benefits:

Invest up to £20,000 per tax year

Pay no tax on investment profit, interest and dividend income

Does not have to be declared on your tax return

General investing benefits: