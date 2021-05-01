General investing with ii

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
What is a general investment account?
A general investment account (GIA) is a flexible way of investing as they can provide uncapped investment options. You can trade UK and international shares, funds, investment trusts, ETFs, bonds and more.
There are no limits on how much you can invest in a general investment account, so they may be suitable for people who have used up their ISA annual allowance.
The ii Trading Account could be ideal for you if you are looking to open a general investment account. You’ll have access to the widest choice of investment options in the market for a low, flat monthly fee.
Why choose interactive investor if you are looking for a general investment account?
- Our Trading Account is a general investment account which has a low, flat fee of £9.99 per month.
- We offer over 40,000 UK and international investment options.
- You’ll get a free trade every month, and you can invest monthly with free regular investing.
- Open a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Junior ISA for free as part of your monthly fee.
- You could be up to £44k better off over 30 years when you keep a Trading Account and Stocks and Shares ISA with ii. Learn more.
Analysis shows you could be better off by £44k over 30 years of investing in an ii Trading Account (General Investment Account) plus an ii ISA due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis
Can I transfer an existing general investment account to ii?
You can transfer an existing general investment account to an ii Trading Account. You will need to have opened a Trading Account before you can start your transfer.
Also, if you want to benefit from having a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Junior ISA included for no extra monthly cost.
You can either choose to transfer your existing investments (“in-specie” transfer) or to transfer in cash.
How much can I invest in a general investment account?
A general investment account is especially useful if you have used up your ISA and pensions allowances as there is no limit to the amount you can invest.
In contrast, the annual allowance for ISA contributions is £20,000. There is also an annual allowance for pension contributions which is dependent on your income.
Do I pay tax on dividends or gains in my general investment account?
Yes, dividends and investment gains are liable for tax in a trading account or a general investment account.
You have tax-free annual allowances for income earned from dividends and investment gains. The dividends and investment gains you earn from general investing count towards these allowances. Any money over the allowance is taxed.
In contrast, money you earn from dividends and investment gains in an ISA or a pension is tax-free and does not count towards the allowance.
Currently, you can earn £2,000 in tax-free dividend income in a tax year. Any dividend income over £2,000 is taxed depending on your tax-rate. Basic rate taxpayers pay 7.5%, higher rate taxpayers pay 32.5% and additional rate taxpayers pay 38.1%.
Investment gains in general investment accounts are subject to Capital Gains Tax. Each year, you can make £12,300 of profit on your investments without paying tax. For any gains you make over £12,300 in a tax year, you will pay 10% tax if you are a basic rate taxpayer and 20% tax if you are a higher rate taxpayer.
General investment account vs Stocks and Shares ISA
You can invest in a wide range of investment options in both general investment accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs. The main difference between the two is that ISAs are tax-efficient, but general investment accounts don’t have limits on how much you can invest.
Stocks and Shares ISA benefits:
- Invest up to £20,000 per tax year
- Pay no tax on investment profit, interest and dividend income
- Does not have to be declared on your tax return
General investing benefits:
- No limits on how much you can invest
- You may have to pay tax on investment profit, interest and dividend income
Can I open a joint general investment account?
You can open an ii Joint Trading Account if you are looking to open a joint general investment account. Our Joint Trading Account allows you to trade our full range of investment options, including shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs.
Unlike other providers who charge a percentage fee, our Joint Trading Account has a low, flat fee of just £9.99. This means your charges won’t grow with your investments.
