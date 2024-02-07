Day in the life of a CEO: Impax Asset Management’s Ian Simm

interactive investor's Sam Benstead gets exclusive access to Impax Asset Management's London office in Leicester Square to find out what a day in the life of a fund group CEO is really like.

Ian Simm, who founded Impax more than 20 years ago, tells Sam about his typical day, and shows him around the office.

He speaks about the role of a CEO in overseeing a team of fund managers, what meetings and decisions he makes throughout the day, and how he spends his free time outside the office.