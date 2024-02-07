Day in the life of a CEO: Impax Asset Management’s Ian Simm
Ian Simm, who founded Impax more than 20 years ago, tells us about his typical day.
interactive investor's Sam Benstead gets exclusive access to Impax Asset Management's London office in Leicester Square to find out what a day in the life of a fund group CEO is really like.
Ian Simm, who founded Impax more than 20 years ago, tells Sam about his typical day, and shows him around the office.
- Invest with ii: Open an ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | ISA Offers & Cashback
He speaks about the role of a CEO in overseeing a team of fund managers, what meetings and decisions he makes throughout the day, and how he spends his free time outside the office.
- Watch our video: Day in the life of a pension fund manager: Invesco’s Matthew Henly
- Watch our video: Day in the life of a chief investment officer: Artemis’ Paras Anand
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks
Ian Cowie: this region is being heavily tipped. Time to buy or another false dawn?