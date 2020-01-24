Dewhurst: Are these shares cheap enough to buy?

by Richard Beddard from interactive investor |

Find out what our share expert’s forensic analysis of this 100-year-old British company revealed. 

Apart from celebrating its 100th birthday, the big news at Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT) in the year to September 2019 was the disposal of Thames Valley Controls (TVC) on the last day of the financial year. TVC manufactures the brains of a lift, the systems that control and monitor where and how fast lifts go.

Manufacturing the old way (Source: Dewhurst annual report)

The disposal leaves Dewhurst as a manufacturer and distributor of more prosaic lift components. Dewhurst UK, the mothership, its Canadian cousin, Dupar, and US subsidiary ERM, manufacture pushbuttons and assemble them into car operating panels incorporating additional components like emergency telephones, keyswitches, and sometimes touchscreens. 

They also make hall lanterns, which tell us when the lift has arrived, and destination control systems, which direct people to a lift that will take them to their floor. Through subsidiaries in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, many of them acquired over the last two decades, Dewhurst supplies a wider range of lift components from electrical cables to lift doors. 

But it no longer provides the brains. Dewhurst is a relatively small group of companies that earned £56 million in revenue and about £6.5 million in profit after tax in 2019. It has found it increasingly difficult to fund product development because lift controllers have become so complex. Upgrades to the current generation of product were “onerous”, and, having restored TVC to a meaningful level of profitability after some years when it was operating near break-even, Dewhurst has baulked at developing the next generation. It has sold the firm to Vantage, a US rival, restoring its healthy cash surplus after the acquisition of A&A, a UK distributor of lift components, in 2018.

While it’s disappointing the only British designed lift control system is now in foreign hands, it is probably the right decision. TVC has much bigger rivals and little in common with Dewhurst’s other businesses, which do not sell TVC’s systems. Architects and lift consultants who specify lift components for their customers, generally select from a range of suppliers, so there is no imperative to sell everything. Dewhurst should be focusing on what it does best.

TVC’s return to form, and A&A’s first full-year contribution to Dewhurst’s revenue and profit, had a positive impact on Dewhurst’s performance in 2019, lifting revenue by 23% and adjusted profit by 28%. Return on operating capital was 22%, slightly above the average of 20% over the last nine years. 

The lift business is in good health - especially in Australia, where the company believes collaboration between its subsidiaries is reaping rewards. In 2019, Dewhurst fulfilled an order for the London Underground, which is installing lifts in all surface stations, and it expects more of this business in 2020. It is also supplying fixtures for the Riyadh metro, which is near completion and reportedly the World’s biggest urban transport system outside of China.

Things are not so rosy at Dewhurst’s smaller operations which make road infrastructure like bollards, and keypads for ATMs. Together they bring in less than 17% of total revenue: 

Source: Dewhurst

In transport, Dewhurst’s TMP subsidiary positions itself as an innovator, but it in revenue terms (4% of the total in 2019) it has barely treaded water since Dewhurst acquired it in 2006. 

The keypad business may be contracting. Dewhurst principally manufactures keypads for one ATM manufacturer, thought to be NCR. Revenue rose somewhat in 2019 as Dewhurst’s customer geared up the production of a new ATM model. In 2020, though, demand should wane as stocks of the older model run down. Long-term, the population of ATMs is likely to dwindle, and with it the demand for keypads, as alternatives to cash grow in popularity.

In lifts too, Dewhurst faces a digital challenge due to the increasing use of touchscreens in operating panels and destination despatch systems. But physical pushbutton layouts are often mandated in regulations so blind people can operate lifts even where there is a touchscreen, touchscreens are overkill in low traffic areas, not as resistant to vandalism, and since Dewhurst supplies bought-in touchscreens powered by its own software, it is keeping up with technological change in human interfaces.

It’s reassuring that Dewhurst’s chairman, Richard Dewhurst, writes about the next hundred years in the annual report, and, “the importance of being able to adapt to changes in the market”.

Does Dewhurst make good money?

Yes. Profitability is high, and with the exception of 2013 (an aftershock of the financial crisis five years earlier), return on capital has been consistently 20% or so:

Cash conversion is a bit weak as Dewhurst routinely shovels money into its defined benefit pension fund, which is closed to future accrual but in deficit. The average cash conversion ratio is 62% over the last nine years.

Score: 1

What could prevent it from growing profitably?

The lift industry is competitive, with big names like Kone and Otis and a large number of local and regional suppliers vying for business, but Dewhurst has a hard-won reputation for quality and service, particularly in less fashionable markets like council flats and refurbishment. This is valuable because many of the components are relatively low cost, but expensive to put right if they fail. 

Digital disruption could increase the amount of bought-in components, which might reduce profit margins.

Score: 2

How will it overcome these challenges?

Dewhurst has vertically integrated as it has transformed itself from being a manufacturer of individual components to a supplier of assemblies like car operating panels. It has also bought a number of its customers, suppliers of lift components, and a broader suite of products, which bring with them knowledge of local regulatory codes, and relationships with more customers. 

The acquisition of A&A, which distributes tens of thousands of product-lines and advertises “massive stock”, gives Dewhurst the opportunity to broaden the range of products it sells overseas, transplant A&A’s service ethos to its subsidiaries, and use the superior buying power of the group to drive down the price of products it resells, improving profitability.

Score: 2

Will we all benefit?

Dewhurst is run by brothers Richard and David, who have successfully managed the twin challenges of the financial crisis and technological change, and globalised the business since the 1990’s. Due to the surge in underlying profit, this year executives received slightly immodest bonuses, conspicuous because of the modesty of prior years. They were not accompanied by even more immodest and less transparent share option awards, though, as is so often the case at other companies. The Dewhurst family has a controlling interest in the shares and gives every impression of running the firm in the long-term interest of all stakeholders.

Score: 2

Are the shares cheap?

No. A share price of £10.75 values the enterprise at about 18 times adjusted profit. 

Score: -0.1

With a score of 6.9, Dewhurst is ranked 8 out of the 30 shares I follow most closely. The shares are not cheap, but they may well be good value over the long-term.

Richard owns shares in Dewhurst.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation, and is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Disclosure

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here

Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Any member of staff intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation

In addition, staff involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.

get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox
Sign up for a free research account and get the latest news and discussion, and create your own Virtual Portfolio
sponsored articles from our partners
The changing face of income
Janus Henderson
Emerging markets: What’s your excuse?
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Style over substance: Learning from our mistakes
BMO ITs