Dewhurst: Are these shares cheap enough to buy?

Manufacturing the old way (Source: Dewhurst annual report)

The disposal leaves Dewhurst as a manufacturer and distributor of more prosaic lift components. Dewhurst UK, the mothership, its Canadian cousin, Dupar, and US subsidiary ERM, manufacture pushbuttons and assemble them into car operating panels incorporating additional components like emergency telephones, keyswitches, and sometimes touchscreens.

They also make hall lanterns, which tell us when the lift has arrived, and destination control systems, which direct people to a lift that will take them to their floor. Through subsidiaries in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, many of them acquired over the last two decades, Dewhurst supplies a wider range of lift components from electrical cables to lift doors.

But it no longer provides the brains. Dewhurst is a relatively small group of companies that earned £56 million in revenue and about £6.5 million in profit after tax in 2019. It has found it increasingly difficult to fund product development because lift controllers have become so complex. Upgrades to the current generation of product were “onerous”, and, having restored TVC to a meaningful level of profitability after some years when it was operating near break-even, Dewhurst has baulked at developing the next generation. It has sold the firm to Vantage, a US rival, restoring its healthy cash surplus after the acquisition of A&A, a UK distributor of lift components, in 2018.

While it’s disappointing the only British designed lift control system is now in foreign hands, it is probably the right decision. TVC has much bigger rivals and little in common with Dewhurst’s other businesses, which do not sell TVC’s systems. Architects and lift consultants who specify lift components for their customers, generally select from a range of suppliers, so there is no imperative to sell everything. Dewhurst should be focusing on what it does best.

TVC’s return to form, and A&A’s first full-year contribution to Dewhurst’s revenue and profit, had a positive impact on Dewhurst’s performance in 2019, lifting revenue by 23% and adjusted profit by 28%. Return on operating capital was 22%, slightly above the average of 20% over the last nine years.

The lift business is in good health - especially in Australia, where the company believes collaboration between its subsidiaries is reaping rewards. In 2019, Dewhurst fulfilled an order for the London Underground, which is installing lifts in all surface stations, and it expects more of this business in 2020. It is also supplying fixtures for the Riyadh metro, which is near completion and reportedly the World’s biggest urban transport system outside of China.