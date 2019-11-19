Dialight shares savaged again

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Any hopes of a similar recovery this time will not only hinge on economic conditions but how quickly Dialight can draw a line under its ill-fated outsourcing partnership. It is still working on a compensation settlement, while the cost of using external vendors during the exit has created significant one-off costs.

The company hopes that its move to a more vertically integrated supply chain will give it the flexibility to respond to customers' needs and allows it to drive down costs. "This will enable gross margins for the lighting business to return to historic levels," it added.

Dialight is a world leader in LED industrial lighting technology, with over one million LED fixtures installed worldwide. Founded in 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, the company's products have a variety of uses from traffic control to industrial work sites.

It listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1993 as Roxboro Group, before it was renamed as Dialight in 2005, when it sold all other businesses to refocus on the LED industrial market.

The company believes it is well placed, given that its products are an efficient way for clients to reduce energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Case studies of previous work in the UK include with NSG Pilkington and logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel.

