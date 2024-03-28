Interactive Investor

Does the political risk of investing in China outweigh the rewards?

Ewan Markson-Brown, manager of the CRUX Asia ex-Japan fund, discusses political risk and suggests reasons for optimism.

28th March 2024

Going against the crowd is a high-risk, but potentially high-reward, approach to investing. One major market that stands out today as particularly unloved is China. Joining Kyle to discuss the investment case is Ewan Markson-Brown, manager of the CRUX Asia ex-Japan A Acc GBP (BK9R799) fund. Ewan discusses political risk and suggests reasons for optimism. He also explains why, despite carrying richer valuations, he’s bullish on the outlook for India.

