Does the political risk of investing in China outweigh the rewards?
Ewan Markson-Brown, manager of the CRUX Asia ex-Japan fund, discusses political risk and suggests reasons for optimism.
Going against the crowd is a high-risk, but potentially high-reward, approach to investing. One major market that stands out today as particularly “unloved” is China. Joining Kyle to discuss the investment case is Ewan Markson-Brown, manager of the CRUX Asia ex-Japan A Acc GBP (BK9R799) fund. Ewan discusses political risk and suggests reasons for optimism. He also explains why, despite carrying richer valuations, he’s bullish on the outlook for India.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
