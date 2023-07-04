Downsizing? Things to know about a property windfall

Cash from a property sale needs handling with care. Faith Glasgow explains what you need to know in terms of potential tax liabilities and minimising the taxman’s take.

Have you sold your family home in order to move to a less expensive part of the country, or downsize? Are you staring at a five or six-figure sum in your bank account and wondering what on earth is the best thing to do with it?

It’s a pretty good problem to have, of course – but the fact remains that large windfalls need careful attention if you’re going to manage them tax-efficiently. So, what do you need to know about the money you’ve released in terms of potential tax liabilities, and how could you consider using it so as to minimise the taxman’s take?

Are the sale proceeds taxable?

First things first. If you have sold your main home, in most cases there is no capital gains tax (CGT) to pay on the capital released. However, as Carla Morris, a financial planner at RBC Brewin Dolphin, points out, there are a few exceptions to the rule.

“In some circumstances you may have to pay CGT when you sell your main home - for example, if you’ve sub-let part of it (having a lodger doesn’t count), or if the home includes more than 5,000 square meters of land and additional buildings,” she warns.

CGT might also be due if part of the property is exclusively your business premises, or if you have another home that could also be considered your main home, or if you are a property developer and bought it purely to make a capital gain.

Morris emphasises: “These points may be open to interpretation, so if you’re in any doubt it’s sensible to seek advice.”

What about inheritance tax?

The proceeds from your property sale, like the property itself before you sold it, remain part of your estate and therefore could be liable for inheritance tax (IHT) when you die.

Each partner has a £325,000 nil rate band (NRB) before IHT liability kicks in, and the residential nil rate band (RNRB) of £175,000 per person rules give property owners additional protection from IHT.

These mean that if you stay in your family home until you both die, then as a married couple or civil partners you could leave your house worth up to £1 million to direct descendants on the second death, without any liability to IHT.

In principle, moving to a cheaper home would mean that the cash proceeds were no longer protected from IHT by the RNRB because they were no longer tied up in a property. However, the government is keen not to penalise people for downsizing, as Morris explains.

“As long as the new property costs at least £350,000 and the couple followed the RNRB rules, the estate will benefit from the full amount of RNRB,” she says. “If they sold a £500,000 home and bought a property for, say, £250,000, the estate may be able to claim a ‘downsizing addition’ on the second death to make up for the amount of RNRB that has been lost (£100,000 in this case).”

The downsizing addition rules also apply if no new property is bought - for example if the sellers move into rented accommodation or a care home.

To qualify, the downsizing must have taken place since 7 July 2015, the former home must have qualified for the RNRB if it had been held until the owners died, and at least some of the estate must go to ‘direct descendants’ (children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren).