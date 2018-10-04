ETF investors: don’t get caught out by the wrong domicile

The taxation of investments is a complex matter, but this shouldn’t stop investors from carrying out basic due diligence during the exchange traded fund (ETF) selection process to avoid unwelcome effects on returns.

UK investors have access to a wide array of ETFs listed on the London Stock Exchange. But being listed on the local UK exchange is no guarantee of tax efficiency. Some of these ETFs are listed in London just because it is the trading venue of choice for many international investors, so these ETFs may have been initially designed to suit the needs of non-UK investors.

Domicile matters

Typically, ETFs bought by UK-based investors are listed on the London Stock Exchange but domiciled in either Ireland or Luxembourg. The first thing investors should check when selecting an ETF is that the fund has UK tax-reporting and/or distributing status. This is to ensure that potential capital gains are taxed as such and not as income, as the tax burden from capital gains is much lower. This vital piece of information is clearly spelt out in the ETF factsheet, but specific tax differences related to an ETF’s domicile must also be considered when selecting physically replicated ETFs.

Some forms of tax dealt with by a fund management company, such as financial-transaction levies and stamp duties, affect the day-to-day management of Ireland- and of Luxembourg-domiciled physical equity ETFs in the same way. But others, such as dividend withholding taxes, affect funds differently in different jurisdictions.

Equity funds are required to pay taxes on the dividends distributed by their holdings, and dividend withholding tax rates vary across jurisdictions, depending on the various tax treaties in place.

So Irish-domiciled ETFs, for example, benefit from the US/Ireland double taxation treaty, which reduces standard withholding tax rates on US stock dividends from 30 to 15 per cent, whereas Luxembourg-domiciled ETFs are subject to the full 30 per cent tax rate.

Whether subject to reduced or full rates, all dividend tax payments are executed as part of the day-to-day management of an ETF. As a consequence, this is not a practice directly visible to the end investor, and some investors may wrongly assume that they should not concern themselves with the intricacies of portfolio- level taxation. However, this assumption would be wrong, as the end result of this practice is that ETFs tracking the same equity index can end up offering very different return profiles.