The European fund Saltydog just bought

For much of last year we focused on the strength of sterling. When Boris Johnson was first elected as Prime Minister, at the end of July, sterling was on a downward trend and at levels that we hadn’t seen since just after the EU referendum. After that we saw a strong recovery.

The pound went from a low of around $1.20 in August to a high of $1.33 in December, a rise of over 10%.

This would have had a negative effect on any investments with assets or income denominated in dollars, as its value would have fallen when converted back into sterling.

Since then the pound has weakened against the dollar. It started to go down gradually, then had a dramatic fall in March. Although it then recovered, it is still down 6% so far this year and has been falling over the last few weeks.