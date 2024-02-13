eyeQ: are Persimmon shares vulnerable to macro shock?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Persimmon

Trading signal: long-term strategic

Model value: 1,283.78p

Fair Value Gap (premium/discount to Model Value): 8.9%

Model relevance: 82%

Data correct as at 13 February 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

A big macro week – Persimmon is where the big picture impacts stocks

There’s a whole raft of key economic reports out in the UK this week. And after the first this morning – the latest labour market statistics – the score is Bank of England 1, markets 0.

That’s because the pattern thus far in 2024 has been for markets to push for early and relatively aggressive rate cuts from the Bank of England to justify the rally in equities. But the Bank (plus the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank) has consistently argued that it’s too soon to declare a definitive victory over inflation and, as such, while rate cuts are coming, they will be measured.

This morning, UK wage growth slowed but not by as much as expected. As a result, markets have pared back expectations for Bank of England rate reductions.

The next most important release is inflation on Thursday. If CPI again disappoints (and several economists think base effects and airfares will keep it elevated) then the story for UK equity markets will shift even further in the direction of sticky inflation restricting Bank rate cuts.

So, how can retail investors prepare themselves?

eyeQ’s smart machine has the ability to look at the UK equity market and screen all the stocks in the FTSE 350 for their sensitivity to UK inflation expectations. In effect, looking for those companies that will move the most if we get an inflation shock.

One of the most interesting is the homebuilder Persimmon (LSE:PSN) which is:

Back being a macro play. At 82%, macro relevance is high, suggesting investors need to know the big picture Macro model value is rolling over – conditions are deteriorating The market is lagging the move which leaves Persimmon 9.9% rich on our model That is close to hitting our threshold for a bearish signal. The biggest driver of model value is inflation and the relationship is negative, i.e. the fall in inflation over late 2023 helped Persimmon rally, but any uptick in inflation expectations would hurt the share price.

The bottom line? If inflation data comes out stronger than expected this week, Persimmon which is already rich to macro conditions, looks especially vulnerable.

The early 2024 buzz has been about rate cuts helping the housing market recover. Investors reading such stories in mainstream financial media might be tempted to interpret that as meaning homebuilders are a buy.

Be careful. If the story flips from inflation falling back towards target, to inflation remaining stubbornly high, then investors need to be on guard. And that means knowing which stocks benefit, and which suffer under each scenario.