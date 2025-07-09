eyeQ: are WPP shares good value after price plunge?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

WPP

Macro Relevance: 67%

Model Value: 500.29p

Fair Value Gap: -9.62% discount to model value

Data correct as at 9 July 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Advertising is an interesting sector to watch. It's highly cyclical, so any signs of an economic slowdown and advertising budgets can be among the first to be cut.

So, this morning's update from WPP (LSE:WPP) is worth noting. The British agency has cut guidance for 2025 after activity in June slowed sharply. The share price has already taken a beating in recent times and fell further on the news, now down at levels not seen since 2009.

Part of WPP's issues are company specific. Former CEO Martin Sorrell left under a cloud, the current CEO leaves at year-end; the firm has big China exposure, so suffered more than most during the lockdown years; and the firm has been slow to pivot to respond to the threat from digital advertising.

But eyeQ's macro relevance has just crossed back above our 65% threshold, which denotes a macro regime. Big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation are reasserting their dominance once again.

The macro picture is mixed. There's some comfort from the fact that the stock price now sits almost 10% cheap to overall macro conditions - some bad news is already in the price.

More disconcerting is eyeQ model value, which is falling hard. It enjoyed a decent recovery after April's tariff shock but that appears to be failing and it's now down 8% in the past month alone. Macro conditions are getting worse.

A base and turn higher in model value is required before the eyeQ smart machine would start to think about WPP in a more bullish light.