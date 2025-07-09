eyeQ: are WPP shares good value after price plunge?
Experts at eyeQ have used AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here’s what it says about the fallen ad giant.
9th July 2025 11:42
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
WPP
Macro Relevance: 67%
Model Value: 500.29p
Fair Value Gap: -9.62% discount to model value
Data correct as at 9 July 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
Advertising is an interesting sector to watch. It's highly cyclical, so any signs of an economic slowdown and advertising budgets can be among the first to be cut.
So, this morning's update from WPP (LSE:WPP) is worth noting. The British agency has cut guidance for 2025 after activity in June slowed sharply. The share price has already taken a beating in recent times and fell further on the news, now down at levels not seen since 2009.
Part of WPP's issues are company specific. Former CEO Martin Sorrell left under a cloud, the current CEO leaves at year-end; the firm has big China exposure, so suffered more than most during the lockdown years; and the firm has been slow to pivot to respond to the threat from digital advertising.
But eyeQ's macro relevance has just crossed back above our 65% threshold, which denotes a macro regime. Big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation are reasserting their dominance once again.
The macro picture is mixed. There's some comfort from the fact that the stock price now sits almost 10% cheap to overall macro conditions - some bad news is already in the price.
More disconcerting is eyeQ model value, which is falling hard. It enjoyed a decent recovery after April's tariff shock but that appears to be failing and it's now down 8% in the past month alone. Macro conditions are getting worse.
A base and turn higher in model value is required before the eyeQ smart machine would start to think about WPP in a more bullish light.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.