eyeQ: AstraZeneca shares and a tactical entry point

eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary AstraZeneca Trading signal: strategic long-term Model value: 10,759.71p Fair Value Gap (premium/discount to Model Value): -2.7% Model relevance: 66% Data correct as at 7 February 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) reports its full-year and fourth-quarter results on Thursday, but let's not fixate solely on results. Macro conditions are back in the spotlight. For the last year, eyeQ's macro relevance figure for Astra has been low – this tells investors that company news mattered more than macro conditions. But now macro relevance is at 66% - when relevance is above 65% our research suggests the stock is being driven by macro factors. Put another way, investors can no longer focus exclusively on company fundamentals – they need to be aware of the big picture stuff like economic growth, inflation, the Bank of England etc. So, what is the macro perspective? Despite the recent sell-off, model value held steady through January, leaving AstraZeneca 2.7% undervalued in macro terms, according to our smart machine. While not a massive Fair Value Gap, it's approaching interesting levels.

In fact, our smart machine shows that when our Astra shares fall more than 4% below eyeQ model value, we have ourselves an efficient signal. Since 2009 there have been 41 occasions when the pharmaceutical company has had high macro relevance and been that cheap on our models. So, crudely, such an opportunity occurs nearly three times a year. And using that level as a buy-the-dip signal has an 86% hit rate. That simply means 8.6 times out of 10, the signal made money. On average it took four weeks to make 3.4%. We’re not there yet but one to watch. Should earnings disappoint and prompt a sell-off, then we could see a tactical entry point. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, singe stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model The Long Term model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.