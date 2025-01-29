eyeQ: an attractive entry level into this ETF

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Global X Copper Miners ETF USD Acc (LSE: COPX)

Macro Relevance: 66%

Model Value: $42.42

Fair Value Gap: -11.66% discount to model value

Data correct as at 29 January 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Arguably the million-dollar question right now is: was Monday’s equity sell-off a reversal or a rotation?

Does DeepSeek blow up a richly valued tech sector and, by extension, threaten the broader US equity market? Or is this a micro story - it hurts NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), but cheaper access helps plenty of end users of generative AI and therefore the broader economy?

From an investment perspective, the latter argument points to a rotation trade. Move some of your holdings out of technology and into other sectors. Which sectors?

For many this is a green light to look at cyclical plays, investments that perform in a strong economic environment and help cushion you from any resurgence in inflation.

If that's your view then note, on eyeQ, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) that provides exposure to copper miners now sits 11.7% cheap to our model. Overall macro conditions are moving sideways within a broad range.

But the miners were hit hard yesterday - Global X Copper Miners ETF USD Acc (LSE:COPX) fell as President Trump threatened to include copper, aluminium and steel among the areas where he would impose tariffs.

There is no escaping the volatility a Trump presidency brings. Policy announcements will come thick and fast via social media posts. Markets will gap up and down accordingly.

The only thing a retail investor can do is stick to a framework where they identify what they like over the medium to long term, and then await a headline to provide an attractive entry level.

In the case of COPX, we have high macro relevance and a big enough Valuation Gap to trigger a bullish signal. For equity bulls looking to diversify away from tech into other sectors, COPX offers attractive entry levels.