eyeQ: a bearish signal on Barclays Bank shares

Barclays

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 190.69p

Fair Value Gap: +15.0% premium to model value

Model relevance: 77%

Data correct as at 5 July 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

With a huge majority secured, all eyes are now focused on what the new Labour government does next. Will there be a big banner policy announcement akin to the Bank of England being made independent in 1997?

One potential policy shift from Labour could see an adjustment in the Bank Rate used by the Bank of England to pay commercial banks. It’s a complicated topic, but the short version is banks have recently enjoyed large gains from the reserves they have parked at the Bank of England. Reducing that interest rate would benefit the government’s budget position but hurt bank’s revenues.

We flag this now because eyeQ’s smart machine has just fired a new bearish signal on Barclays (LSE:BARC).

The stock now sits 15% about our model value. This gap has arisen because while Barclays’ share price has risen, macro conditions have been deteriorating. Our target price (where the stock should trade given the macro environment) has fallen 12.3% in the last month.

To be fair, model value is bouncing back a bit this week. This, plus uncertainty around the new government’s policy stance, may mean this is not an opportunity for anyone with low-risk tolerance. Wait and see might be the more prudent approach.

But even if you’re not keen on a potential tactical trade, the conclusion is this is a stock where the risk-reward is skewed. From a macro perspective, there’s a lot of good news in the price already. We would expect it to lag any broad UK equity rally; and be a stock that is most at risk in any correction.