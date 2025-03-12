eyeQ: this building stock is definitely one to watch

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Balfour Beatty

Macro Relevance: 35%

Model Value: 465.07p

Fair Value Gap: -6.85% discount to model value

Data correct as at 12 March 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

At one point Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY) shares were down over 7% in March. The explanation in mainstream media was the news of Leo Quinn’s departure as CEO. Successions can often be fraught as investors worry that the changing of the guard disrupts company performance.

eyeQ has no view on Philip Hoare, the new CEO. But, with macro relevance at 35%, we’d concede that company fundamentals are more important than the big picture stuff such as growth and inflation right now.

There is a macro story unfolding, however.

1) Macro’s importance is rising

2) eyeQ model value has been grinding higher in 2025, year-to-date it’s up 3.3%. There are, however, signs that the uptrend is losing momentum. In the past week alone, model value has given up all those gains

3) The consolation is that the stock has already sold off more than macro conditions justify. The stocks sits almost 7% below eyeQ model value, suggesting a fair degree of bad news is already discounted in the price.

The first two points above preclude any official bullish signal. Remember, we need to see a macro relevance score of over 65%; and we prefer to see model value rising for a bullish signal.

But, even with these caveats, we can say that the building construction firm looks undervalued relative to the broad macro environment. For those thinking the government’s new planning and infrastructure legislation will provide a boost to the sector, BBY looks interesting. Definitely one to watch.