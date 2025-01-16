eyeQ: a bullish signal on this ETF

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

iShares Core £ Corporate Bond ETF (SLXX)

Macro Relevance: 68%

Model Value: 121.54

Fair Value Gap: -1.01% discount to model value

Data correct as at 16 January 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

iShares Core £ Corp Bond ETF GBP Dist (LSE:SLXX) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the ii platform that gives investors exposure to sterling corporate bonds. It tracks liquid investment-grade credit.

A corporate bond is simply when companies such as Barclays and EDF issue debt rather than equity. Ratings agencies such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s assign a credit rating to give investors a sense of how risky each bond is. Investment grade means the credit quality is good. The ETF also screens to include the most-liquid corporate bonds to try and keep trading costs down.

On eyeQ, SLXX is now 1.0% cheap, which is enough to trigger a bullish signal. During last week's turmoil in the UK bond market, the ETF was actually cheaper - it hit 1.7% cheap to overall macro conditions - but there was no signal. The difference now is model value has stopped falling and turned higher.

Over Q4, the orange line in the chart below trended lower - macro conditions for UK credit were deteriorating. This week, it has bounced, so there are fledgling signs that the recent turmoil for the UK credit market is abating.

Personal risk tolerance is critical here. Our recent video investigated what's driven the back-up in gilt yields in January and concludes that while much of the move is due to international rather than domestic factors, there are concerns about the UK growth outlook and deficit picture. That means UK bonds remain vulnerable to future ructions in global markets.

But, if you think this week's softer-than-expected prints in both UK and US inflation data can reinvigorate risk appetite and entice investors to take advantage of the higher yields on offer, then this is an interesting tactical signal.