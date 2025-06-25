eyeQ: the bulls look firmly in control in this sector

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

Macro Relevance: 82%

Model Value: $526.35

Fair Value Gap: +2.49% premium to model value

Data correct as at 25 June 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

This Nasdaq exchange-traded fund (ETF) has just hit another all-time high.

Fears around a global trade war prompted a 23% fall back in April, so the speed of the turnaround is mighty impressive. In fact, that's the third-fastest recovery in US tech stocks since 1990 - only the 1998 correction and Covid sell-off unwound faster.

The charting perspective would be that this is a positive development. It implies the bears quickly capitulated, and that the bulls are firmly in control. Expect lots of talk about melt-ups to follow.

What's the macro perspective?

A macro relevance score of 82% means big-picture stuff such as growth, inflation and the Federal Reserve are important.

But for several months at the end of 2024 and start of 2025 macro wasn't a key driver. That helps explain why eyeQ model value tended to lag the spot price of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), the ETF that tracks the Nasdaq tech index.

The current macro regime has been in place since April and, in that time, macro conditions have been improving - model value has risen 7.1% since 1 April.

This latest acceleration higher has taken QQQ 2.5% above eyeQ model value. That's not a big valuation gap in the big scheme of things. It would need to effectively double before the elastic was stretched too thin and flashed a bearish signal.

So, for now, while these aren't the ideal entry levels from the macro viewpoint, there's little to argue against the charts and the picture from technical analysis.