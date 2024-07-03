eyeQ: the critical driver of Tesla’s share price

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Tesla Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: $217.75

Fair Value Gap: +5.84% premium to model value

Model relevance: 60% Data correct as at 3 July 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. UK financial markets appear to be drifting, treading water ahead of the general election. So, while we wait, we re-visit a favourite stock among retail investors, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). There are a couple of interesting observations from eyeQ’s perspective. Macro relevance has just fallen back under our 65% threshold. Big picture things such as growth, inflation and the Federal Reserve had been key to understanding shifts in the stock price for much of the second quarter. But now something else has become the critical driver. Earlier this week, the stock rose above its 200-day Moving Average with accelerating volume. Yesterday, after sales fell, but not by as much as expected, Tesla stock jumped to its highest level since early January. Again, volume was big – second only to NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). These are signs chartists always love; it could be that technical analysis is the dominant story right now. Macro momentum has been rising. Our model value bottomed at $167.55 on 19 April, pre-empting the 2024 low in Tesla’s share price three days later on the 22nd. And model value has risen 30% since then. After initially lagging, the stock has also rallied and caught up with the improvement in macro conditions.

Finally, Tesla has some nice defensive characteristics right now. That’s not at all obvious from a fundamental viewpoint; Tesla is typically regarded as a speculative investment bet. But, from a macro perspective, the current patterns show the stock is fine with slower economic growth, falling inflation, stress in credit markets and volatility in bond markets. Tesla as a comparative safe haven is not an argument you’d ordinarily read. And falling macro relevance does mean there’s a health warning on eyeQ’s model. Still, the improvement in model value is noticeable and the charts are becoming constructive.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

