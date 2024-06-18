eyeQ: data tipped to give this FTSE 100 share an extra boost
interactive investor has teamed up with the experts at eyeQ who use artificial intelligence and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. This time it analyses a cheap blue-chip.
18th June 2024 10:19
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
Whitbread
Trading signal: long-term strategic model
Model value: 3,111.69p
Fair Value Gap: -2.65% discount to model value
Model relevance: 66%
Data correct as at 18 June 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.
A big theme in 2023 was “revenge travel” – the idea that, after lockdown, consumers were prioritising spending their money on experiences, ie. travel, holidays and concerts.
Here in the UK, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has landed and several economists have started to incorporate the impact of hundreds of thousands of Swifties spending on tickets, merchandise and hotels on local economies. One projection said her recent Edinburgh shows injected around £77 million into the Scottish economy.
This morning, Whitbread (LSE:WTB), who own Premier Inns plus restaurant chains such as Beefeater and Brewers Fayre, delivered a trading update. The news was mixed – sales growth was flat, restaurant traffic weaker, hotel business robust on the whole but with some caveats – but the initial market reaction has focused on the positive, with the stock up around 3.5%.
That could be anticipation of a decent summer between the Swifties, Euro 2024 fans and people off to Paris to watch the Olympics.
But it could also reflect the fact the stock was cheap to macro conditions. Whitbread started the week 7.3% cheap to eyeQ’s model, which was just enough to trigger a bullish signal. This morning’s rally has already closed some of that gap but the stocks still sits around 2.7% cheap to the broad macro environment.
On eyeQ, Whitbread wants well-behaved inflation and the Bank of England to ease monetary policy – both of which will boost consumer spending power. That means this week’s inflation report and Bank of England rate decision will be critical in shaping what model value does next.
For now, it’s flatlining awaiting a new direction. There’s still scope for the market to tactically catch up to where macro says Whitbread should trade. A more strategic investment needs fresh macro impetus from this week’s data.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
