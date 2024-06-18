eyeQ: data tipped to give this FTSE 100 share an extra boost

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Whitbread

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value: 3,111.69p

Fair Value Gap: -2.65% discount to model value

Model relevance: 66%

Data correct as at 18 June 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

A big theme in 2023 was “revenge travel” – the idea that, after lockdown, consumers were prioritising spending their money on experiences, ie. travel, holidays and concerts.

Here in the UK, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has landed and several economists have started to incorporate the impact of hundreds of thousands of Swifties spending on tickets, merchandise and hotels on local economies. One projection said her recent Edinburgh shows injected around £77 million into the Scottish economy.

This morning, Whitbread (LSE:WTB), who own Premier Inns plus restaurant chains such as Beefeater and Brewers Fayre, delivered a trading update. The news was mixed – sales growth was flat, restaurant traffic weaker, hotel business robust on the whole but with some caveats – but the initial market reaction has focused on the positive, with the stock up around 3.5%.

That could be anticipation of a decent summer between the Swifties, Euro 2024 fans and people off to Paris to watch the Olympics.

But it could also reflect the fact the stock was cheap to macro conditions. Whitbread started the week 7.3% cheap to eyeQ’s model, which was just enough to trigger a bullish signal. This morning’s rally has already closed some of that gap but the stocks still sits around 2.7% cheap to the broad macro environment.

On eyeQ, Whitbread wants well-behaved inflation and the Bank of England to ease monetary policy – both of which will boost consumer spending power. That means this week’s inflation report and Bank of England rate decision will be critical in shaping what model value does next.

For now, it’s flatlining awaiting a new direction. There’s still scope for the market to tactically catch up to where macro says Whitbread should trade. A more strategic investment needs fresh macro impetus from this week’s data.