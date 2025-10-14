eyeQ: Glencore shares - chase rally or keep powder dry?

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Glencore

Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: 290.21p

Fair Value Gap: +16.77% premium to model value

Data correct as at 14 October 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

There are multiple good reasons to believe that the bull story for commodities will be with us for a long time to come.

Exposure to real assets, resource plays, and mining stocks are going to be an essential part of investors’ holdings. Deficits, inflation, undersupply, and the green transition are just some of the core stories underpinning this dynamic.

The momentum on the charts is so strong that, for long-term players, it may make sense to simply close your eyes and pull the trigger.

For more tactical players, however, the recent rally is - in some quarters - starting to look extended.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is one such example. It now sits almost 17% rich to overall macro conditions. That’s towards the rich end of eyeQ’s fair value gap ranges.

Model value is moving higher - big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation is friendly - but Glencore has overshot.

Put simply, these don’t look like optimal levels to chase the rally; rather the macro perspective would be to wait for pullbacks to finesse entry.