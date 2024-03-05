eyeQ: Greggs shares flash health warning for investors

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Greggs Trading signal: strategic long-term model Model value: 2,606.58p Fair Value Gap: +8.86% premium to model value Model relevance: 73% Data correct as at 5 March 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Sausage rolls 1, Spring wardrobe 0 Today, the British Retail Consortium survey painted a gloomy picture of the UK consumer - February’s retail sales grew at their slowest rate in 18 months which was blamed on wet weather. In contrast to that, fast-food chain Greggs (LSE:GRG) released annual results showing profits beating estimates by a significant margin enabling the company to raise its dividend. The weather may have stopped British consumers buying Spring / Summer clothes, but sausage rolls sales are booming. Greggs’ stock price rallied around 3.5% immediately after results. But eyeQ has a health warning for investors. Greggs already screened as rich to macro conditions, according to eyeQ’s smart machine. This rally has now pushed our Fair Value Gap ( the difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is) to 8.86% - the biggest premium versus overall macro conditions we’ve seen in over a year. Macro relevance (how confident we are in the model value) is 73%, which means the big picture stuff like economic growth and inflation is important to the share price. This is not to dispute today’s earnings. The baker is producing goods that continue to see strong demand despite the UK’s cost of living crisis. Indeed, this could be an example of “affordable luxury”. Economists sometimes talk about the lipstick effect – sales of lipstick often do well during times of economic hardship, representing affordable luxury while bigger ticket purchases are cancelled. The point is simply that, from a pure macro perspective, a fair amount of the good news is in the price here. Even the bulls might want to wait for a correction and a better entry level.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, singe stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.