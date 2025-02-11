eyeQ: has BP’s share price overheated?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

BP

Macro Relevance: 85%

Model Value: 418.98p

Fair Value Gap: +9.93% premium to model value

Data correct as at 11 February 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

It’s been a busy start to the week for oil giant BP (LSE:BP.).

This morning’s results were a mixed bag but, in effect, they were overshadowed by yesterday’s news about activist investor Elliot Capital taking a stake in the company. BP’s response has been to promise to “fundamentally reset” strategy. Whether that’s enough for Elliot, which will be agitating for significant changes, is unclear. After prolonged underperformance, investors will be hopeful that this is a catalyst for positive change.

But for any investor not already long BP, is this a sign that it’s time to get in?

On eyeQ, the answer is no, the timing is not great.

Admittedly all these stories are company specific, and these headlines will dominate in the near term. However, note that macro explains 85% of BP price action right now, so it cannot be ignored. And eyeQ’s model value sits around 419p, which means this latest rally has taken the stock 9.9% above where macro conditions say it “should” trade. That’s enough for a bearish signal – the stock has run too far ahead of macro fundamentals.

Once again, we should stress that company news will be key in the near term. Details from BP on their strategic reset, or clues on what Elliot will push for will prompt analysts to re-visit their price targets for the company. That will move the stock price.

But, from a purely macro perspective, these are not levels to chase. Even the bulls should take note and wait for better entry levels.