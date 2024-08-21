eyeQ: is it worth watching Netflix shares?

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Netflix

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value:$691.89

Fair Value Gap: +0.95% premium to model value

Model relevance: 59%

Before we had the Magnificent Seven, the FAANGs - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google - were the tech giants that dominated financial markets.

Aside from the name changes (Facebook to Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), and Google to Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), the standout from that old list is that 1) NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) wasn’t in the top tier; and 2) no one talks about Netflix anymore.

The latter may be about to change with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) just hitting a new all-time high.

The stock fell out of favour in dramatic fashion a few years ago – it crashed 76% early in 2022. To be fair, equity markets were falling hard generally at that time thanks to the Federal Reserve hiking rates to fight inflation. But Netflix was hit especially hard for a variety of company-specific reasons.

However, last month’s earnings report suggested a lot of those fears have been addressed. Subscriptions have increased after a password-sharing crackdown, there’s optimism that Netflix can earn big revenues through advertising, their content pipeline has been strong, and they’re aligning that with new investments in video games – a Squid Game video game will be rolled out later this year to coincide with the second season of that series.

That’s the bottom-up view, but what’s the macro perspective?

Earlier in the week, eyeQ model value also hit a new high at $693.44. Meta is the only other big tech stock where eyeQ model value has made new highs recently. Even the mighty Nvidia hasn’t quite got back to the previous highs recorded in July.

There’s no valuation edge right now – the stock trades bang in line with where macro conditions say it should be. What’s key currently is watching the orange line – that captures macro momentum, i.e. whether macro conditions are helping or hindering the stock price. Right now, the trend is up!