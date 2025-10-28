eyeQ: latest investment case for Glencore shares

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Glencore

Macro Relevance: 76%

Model Value: 299.44p

Fair Value Gap: +12.74% premium to model value

Data correct as at 28 October 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN) reports earnings tomorrow. The long-term bull case for real assets remains strong and, as such, resource stocks such as Glencore should remain an integral part of investors’ portfolios.

From a macro perspective, however, this is not the best entry level. Rather the stock appears vulnerable to bad news. The eyeQ take is that the risk-reward favours waiting for pullbacks before putting cash to work.

First, notice that macro relevance is now above our threshold for a macro regime. For the first time in a while, big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation are the key drivers of the Glencore stock price.

While macro conditions have been improving, the pace has been modest. In the last month, eyeQ model value is up 3%. The stock price, meanwhile, has rallied further and faster and now sits almost 13% rich to the broad macro environment.

With its footprint across a wide range of traditional metals and minerals, its comparatively new focus on the energy transition, plus its role as a commodity trader, which means it benefits from market volatility as well as production, Glencore is well placed to capture some key investment themes going forward.

This is not your usual bear note; it’s more that macro is simply saying don’t chase this rally - wait for better levels.