eyeQ: the Mag 7 stock that’s trading at a big discount

Apple

Macro Relevance: 75%

Model Value:$219.88

Fair Value Gap: -10.76% discount to model value

Data correct as at 7 May 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is back in a macro regime for the first time in eight months. Big-picture stuff such as the Federal Reserve, the dollar and interest rates have once again become a critical part of an investor’s decision on whether to own the stock.

And eyeQ has a bullish signal with the stock sitting around 10% below where macro conditions say it “should” trade.

The resurgence in macro’s importance makes sense. Apple is seen as particularly vulnerable to President Trump’s trade war. Several Asian countries are integral to its supply chain and the company has warned that tariffs could increase costs by as much as $900 million this quarter.

The cheap valuation also speaks to the trade-off between macro and micro viewpoints. From the bottom-up view, some are questioning company fundamentals givens sales in China fell 2% due to increased competition from local brands such as Huawei, while the delay in rolling out Apple Intelligence remains a concern.

But, from a pure macro perspective none of these issues have yet to impact eyeQ macro model value. It bounced hard (nearly 20%) over the second half of April and, even after last week’s earnings disappointment, model value remains around $220.

There are hopes that the US may announce some preliminary trade details with some countries (possibly the UK) as soon as this week; and that trade talks with China will start this weekend. Any good news on that front will encourage the market to de-emphasise the downside risks to global growth from tariffs.

At that point investors will be looking for quality companies that screen as cheap. And, on eyeQ, Apple fits that description.